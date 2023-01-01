Fork is a company that helps cloud service companies to acquire customers intelligently. The company's platform consists of a series of products, the main service objects focus on IaaS, PaaS and SaaS layer cloud service enterprises. Through advanced data analysis technology and public information on the entire network, we are reconstructing the business information foundation of the enterprise, building a unique quantitative evaluation system for enterprise procurement budget, and building an efficient enterprise customer analysis and matching system based on this.

網站： fork.ai

