Expo Pass
網站： expopass.com
At Expo, we make all kinds of events all kinds of easy with the Expo Pass event technology platform. Our future-thinking technologies give organizers the tools to plan, track, and host any kind of event, both in-person and virtual. And our intuitive products are designed so organizers can hit the ground running. That doesn’t mean we’re ever out of reach though. From day one, we pair each client with a dedicated Event Success Manager. This is really just our way of saying, “We know you got this. But we’re always here if you need anything.” We get that events are more than just technology. Events are about people. And we’ve helped millions of people connect, talk, laugh, and think… Say hi anytime. Available Features: Event Registration Expo Pass Virtual Experience Check In Badge Printing Event App Attendance Tracking Lead Retrieval
