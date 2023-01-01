Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.

