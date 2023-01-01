Dictionary.com
Dictionary.com 是一個線上字典，其網域於 1995 年 5 月 14 日首次註冊。Dictionary.com 的內容基於最新版本的蘭登書屋 Unabridged Dictionary，其他內容來自柯林斯英語字典、美國傳統字典等。
