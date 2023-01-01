WebCatalog

CV Partner

CV Partner

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： cvpartner.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「CV Partner」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to Word, PowerPoint and PDF, including client and bid specific templates 'at the touch of a button'. Customers who use CV Partner say they spend 50% less time updating, finding, tailoring and formatting CV Resumes and Case Studies, and is used by leading brands in the professional services industry such as PWC, Sweco, DLA Piper, Atkins, Capgemini, WSP, BDO, Multiconsult, to name just a few.

網站： cvpartner.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 CV Partner 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Fiverr Workspace

Fiverr Workspace

workspace.fiverr.com

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Better Proposals

Better Proposals

betterproposals.io

RFPIO

RFPIO

rfpio.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

Quotient

Quotient

quotientapp.com

Nusii

Nusii

nusii.com

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

RepricerExpress

RepricerExpress

repricerexpress.com

您可能也會喜歡

Aspose

Aspose

aspose.app

Josie

Josie

josielabs.com

VisualCV

VisualCV

visualcv.com

Atticus

Atticus

atticus.io

Scholarcy

Scholarcy

scholarcy.com

Automata

Automata

byautomata.io

Darrow AI

Darrow AI

darrow.ai

Casetify

Casetify

casetify.com

Sermo

Sermo

sermo.com

ComputerWeekly

ComputerWeekly

computerweekly.com

Mazrica

Mazrica

product-senses.mazrica.com

Mous

Mous

mous.co

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.