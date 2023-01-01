Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. From Marketing (prospect engagement & content curation), to Sales (proposal management and e-signature), to Client Care (customer onboarding & relationship management), to Expansion (upgrades & renewal), ClientPoint helps you build stronger, more valuable business relationships. Integrations: Salesforce, Netsuite, Microsoft Dynamics, DocuSign, RightSignature, Sertify

網站： clientpoint.net

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 ClientPoint 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。