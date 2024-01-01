Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Clarum」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Clarum helps private equity firms close more deals by conducting quicker due diligence. Using Clarum, a firm can import files from their data room to get answers to hundreds of questions in minutes. We can displace the private capital industry, by providing investors with quantitative insights from their abundant private internal data.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Clarum 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

