WebCatalog

Brinfer

Brinfer

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： brinfer.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Brinfer」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based on each influencer's performance and KPIs. Brands and agencies can find influencers by location, age, type of content, language, or performance. On the other end, influencers can access the campaign brief and submit their application to be part of any campaign. Once selected, they can define all the details together with the brand, all inside the platform, to create the best content and make an impact on their audience.

目錄:

Business
有影響力的行銷平台

網站： brinfer.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Brinfer 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Impact

Impact

impact.com

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

您可能也會喜歡

Keepface

Keepface

keepface.com

Glewee

Glewee

glewee.com

Publicfast

Publicfast

publicfast.com

Admitad

Admitad

admitad.com

Zeropark

Zeropark

zeropark.com

VoxFeed

VoxFeed

voxfeed.com

Trendpop

Trendpop

trendpop.com

Datafeedwatch

Datafeedwatch

datafeedwatch.com

Legiit

Legiit

legiit.com

influData

influData

infludata.com

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

InfluencerMarketing.Ai

influencermarketing.ai

TrendSpottr

TrendSpottr

trendspottr.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.