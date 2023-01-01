BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel. Create high-quality leads, collect marketing opt-ins, and gain the insights you need to identify your next customer. Incentivize and reward your employees and channel partner performance. Drive sales performance, reward training, and give instant recognition through our range of interactive solutions.

