Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recurring revenue by offering Loyalty as a Service to digital agencies.

目錄 :

網站： boomerangme.biz

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Boomerangme 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。