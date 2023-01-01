Boomerangme
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recurring revenue by offering Loyalty as a Service to digital agencies.
