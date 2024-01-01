babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions

目錄 :

網站： babelforce.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 babelforce 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。