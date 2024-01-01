babelforce
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： babelforce.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「babelforce」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
babelforce is the composable voice platform uniting agents and automation. Our platform gives you the power to create the customer experiences you’ve always wanted, with tools anyone can use. If you can draw it on a whiteboard, you can build it with babelforce. * Automate 90% of routine tasks * Achieve €1 million in savings per 50 agent seats * Deploy VoiceBots in 70+ languages * Create self-service and workflow automations * Add enterprise-grade CCaaS to Zendesk and other solutions
目錄:
網站： babelforce.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 babelforce 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。