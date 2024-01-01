AXOMO
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： axomo.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「AXOMO」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
AXOMO is a swag management solution designed to offer rewards that make a lasting impression. Research shows that 52% of branded gear is re-gifted or thrown away in 30 days - your people (and the planet) deserve better. Our brand store platform is tailored to improve sustainability initiatives and boost excitement by giving people the chance to choose branded gear that resonates with them. Bring your ideal corporate gifting strategy to life with automated recurring store credit, budgets to track spending for different groups or locations, in-depth user engagement data, and more. We offer unique advantages including on-demand production, bulk savings and warehousing, product quality guarantee, on-site customer service team, and pre-launch onboarding process. As the future of corporate swag shifts to prioritize remote distribution and providing a better-than-average employee rewards experience, we're here every step of the way to bring our clients' corporate gifting strategies to life.
目錄:
網站： axomo.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 AXOMO 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。