AutomationEdge is the preferred Hyperautomation, Robotic Process Automation and IT Automation solution provider. Its highly advanced Intelligent RPA brings together all the essential capabilities required for enterprise automation like Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Chatbot, ETL, ready API integrations and IT automation. AutomationEdge has already delivered its innovative solution to large multinationals globally like American Express, Capita, Coty, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life, Smart Dubai Government, Mashreq Bank and Genpact to name a few. AutomationEdge helps organizations automate their mundane, repetitive rule-based tasks across verticals whether in the HR, IT, front office, middle office or back office. AutomationEdge is listed in the Salesforce AppExchange and BMC Marketplace.

目錄:

Business
智慧虛擬助理軟體

