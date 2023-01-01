Mummy's Path Deluxe is a platform puzzle game that challenges you to help the Mummy reunite its head with its body! Strategically place arrows to create a path for the rolling head to reach the body. Collect diamonds and scarabs along the way to maximize your score. The quicker you complete the puzzle, the higher your score! The best part? You can change the Mummy's head to different looks! How fast can you reattach the Mummy's head to the body?

网站：poki.com

