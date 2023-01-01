Mummy's Path Deluxe
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：poki.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Mummy's Path Deluxe”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Mummy's Path Deluxe is a platform puzzle game that challenges you to help the Mummy reunite its head with its body! Strategically place arrows to create a path for the rolling head to reach the body. Collect diamonds and scarabs along the way to maximize your score. The quicker you complete the puzzle, the higher your score! The best part? You can change the Mummy's head to different looks! How fast can you reattach the Mummy's head to the body?
网站：poki.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Mummy's Path Deluxe”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。