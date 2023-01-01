Yapsody
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：yapsody.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Yapsody”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presenters can accept payments through 14+ payment gateways and deliver tickets through emails, prints, or even at-door check-ins, creating a fuss-free experience. With competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a range of features that make it a top choice for event organizers of all types, Yapsody is a one-stop shop for creating successful events.
目录:
网站： yapsody.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Yapsody”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。