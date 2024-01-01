Voicenotes

Voicenotes

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：voicenotes.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Voicenotes”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

A place to dump your thoughts. Voicenotes was builded for everyone and decided to take no shortcuts. All notes are secured on the cloud, not used for AI training, and only retrieved upon authenticated user requests. * Record new ideas, family moments, meetings, podcast takeaways, anything. * Ask your AI to review past notes or brainstorm new ideas. It has perfect memory. * Create summary, to-do list, blog post, and more using your notes. * Intelligent suggestions, 50+ languages, mobile apps, and a zillion small things. * Commitment to privacy, longevity, and beauty. Watch backstory our backstory.

网站： voicenotes.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Voicenotes”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Daybook

Daybook

daybook.app

Write Panda

Write Panda

writepanda.io

Typehut

Typehut

typehut.com

Delish

Delish

delish.com

Nodebook

Nodebook

nodebook.io

OASIS

OASIS

theoasis.com

flomo

flomo

flomoapp.com

Read

Read

read.ai

Joplin Cloud

Joplin Cloud

joplinapp.org

Listener.fm

Listener.fm

listener.fm

Vienna Hypertext

Vienna Hypertext

vienna.earth

Shownotes

Shownotes

shownotes.io

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.