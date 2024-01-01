Triply (Formerly Tripitaca) is the operating system for travel businesses in Africa. We eliminate operational chaos by unifying payments, Invoicing, payroll, accounting, operations, and more into a single platform allowing travel businesses to execute and sell more efficiently.

