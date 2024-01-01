Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Salvy

Salvy

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：salvy.com.br

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Salvy”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil Salvy is a mobile carrier for businesses in Brazil. Over 300 companies use Salvy to manage over 5,000 mobile lines, cutting costs by over 50%. The founders have worked many years together in Brazil's largest fintechs (Nubank and EBANX). Today, every carrier in Brazil has roughly the same network quality - it isn't a differentiator. If you're an IT manager who needs to deploy 2k lines, you want an integrated and seamless solution. You need to deploy this resource, fast. Salvy provides a software layer that makes deploying and managing mobile lines a fast and efficient process, integrated with HRIS, ERPs, and others. This is a massive market: there are 55 million b2b mobile lines in Brazil, which adds up to 5 billion dollars in ARR in just one country.

网站： salvy.com.br

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Salvy”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Unicorn Platform

Unicorn Platform

unicornplatform.com

CarrierSource

CarrierSource

carriersource.io

Attendify

Attendify

attendify.com

HostBooks

HostBooks

hostbooks.com

DeployHQ

DeployHQ

deployhq.com

Bithumb

Bithumb

bithumb.com

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines

philippineairlines.com

Azerbaijan Airlines

Azerbaijan Airlines

azal.az

Azul Airlines

Azul Airlines

voeazul.com.br

C&A

C&A

c-and-a.com

BerniePortal

BerniePortal

bernieportal.com

SWISS

SWISS

swiss.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.