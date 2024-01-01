Rguroo

Rguroo

rguroo.com

Rguroo 的开发是出于对软件的需求，该软件可以帮助教师教授统计概念并减少学生花在日常计算上的时间。 Rguroo的设计特别关注美国统计协会统计教育评估和教学指南（GAISE）大学报告中的技术建议
目录:
Education
其他分析软件

rguroo.com

