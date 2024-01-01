WebCatalog

RapidUsertests

RapidUsertests

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：rapidusertests.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“RapidUsertests”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Rapidusertests.com is an online usability service which enables companies to perform quick and easy optimization of their websites and apps. For 69€ per tester, product managers, marketeers and ux designers can get usability feedback to their website or advertisments. Due to an innovative screen recording technology, a hand-picked panel of test users, and a test creation process designed by usability experts, insightful usability tests can now be conducted quickly, pragmatically and cost-effectively.

目录:

Business
用户研究软件

网站： rapidusertests.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“RapidUsertests”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

您可能还会喜欢

UXArmy

UXArmy

uxarmy.com

Bubbles

Bubbles

usebubbles.com

Uxcel

Uxcel

uxcel.com

Loop11

Loop11

loop11.com

CSSDesignAwadrs

CSSDesignAwadrs

cssdesignawards.com

Free Frontend

Free Frontend

freefrontend.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Dissolve

Dissolve

dissolve.com

PrepAI

PrepAI

prepai.io

Color Hunt

Color Hunt

colorhunt.co

Offers.com

Offers.com

offers.com

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.