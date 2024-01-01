Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Soundry AI

Soundry AI

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：soundry.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Soundry AI”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

AI for Musicians, by Musicians. Professional Quality AI Music Creation. We have built a universal text-to-sound AI generator for musicians and sound designers. Music producers build songs with samples that they've hand crafted with our AI, and sound designers can incorporate generated sound effects into film, TV, and video games. With personalized generations and training data hand-picked by your favorite artists, Soundry AI is your new best friend in the music creation process.

网站： soundry.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Soundry AI”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

WhoSampled

WhoSampled

whosampled.com

SoundGrail

SoundGrail

soundgrail.com

Soundful

Soundful

soundful.com

A.V. Mapping

A.V. Mapping

avmapping.co

Playlistable

Playlistable

playlistable.io

boomy

boomy

boomy.com

Traivl

Traivl

traivl.com

Chosic

Chosic

chosic.com

Wondershare Filmstock

Wondershare Filmstock

filmstock.wondershare.com

SoundGym

SoundGym

soundgym.co

Stable Audio

Stable Audio

stableaudio.com

SomaFM

SomaFM

somafm.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.