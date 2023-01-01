Monetate
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
