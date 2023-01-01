Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. Sales leadership teams use Minoa to enable their team to build consistent and formulaic business cases that align with modern buying committees.

网站： minoa.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Minoa”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。