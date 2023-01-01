WebCatalog

Mazévo

Mazévo

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：gomazevo.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Mazévo”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Mazévo is based near Denver, Colorado, and was started in 2019 by Dean Evans, the founder of Dean Evans and Associates and creator of the EMS Scheduling Software system. Mazévo is a small and active team dedicated to providing the best software for scheduling rooms and events and the best customer service. Mazévo offers the ability to schedule all your meeting, event, and classroom space without double booking. It is a modern cloud-based system with built-in room request and approval processes that handles all event details such as room setups, AV, and catering. If you charge for your space and services, Mazévo allows you to keep track of all event charges. Mazévo is the perfect solution for all size organizations that need a system that is easy to bring new staff up to speed and keep everyone on the same page with all event details, so nothing gets lost in the shuffle. Visit our website today to find out more.

目录:

Entertainment
Venue Management Software

网站： gomazevo.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Mazévo”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

Aisle Planner

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

Event Temple

Event Temple

eventtemple.com

Propared

Propared

propared.com

VenueArc

VenueArc

venuearc.com

serVme

serVme

servmeco.com

QReserve

QReserve

get.qreserve.com

MeetingPackage

MeetingPackage

meetingpackage.com

Locaboo

Locaboo

locaboo.com

Harpsen

Harpsen

harpsen.com

Releventful

Releventful

app.releventful.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.