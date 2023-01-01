Markeaze - an all-in-one marketing tool for the fashion industry that solves marketers' problems comprehensively. Create stunning email designs or analyze what content works best for your customers - choose what you need and see how little time you need to accomplish it! 1) Email segmentation - You can easily create static and dynamic segments based on dozens of different client attributes. Craft your own attributes to understand your the preferencefs of your audience and tune the uniqueness and relevancy of your content 2) A simple drag and drop visual email builder - Easily create stunning emails, edit the mobile and desktop version simultaneosly to optimize email sizes. Enable the dark mode for target those who work at night. And if you're an expert in coding, go crazy in the block enditor

