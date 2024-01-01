mailboxlayer
Mailboxlayer is a free, simple and powerful JSON API offering instant email address validation & verification via syntax checks, typo and spelling checks, SMTP checks, free and disposable provider filtering, and much more. Its system is REST-based, secured by 256-bit HTTPS encryption, and pursuing the goal of assisting developers and businesses in fighting fraudulent users and increasing success rates of email campaigns.
网站： mailboxlayer.com
