MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, among others, at one of the lowest prices available in the market right now.

目录 :

网站： mailbluster.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“MailBluster”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。