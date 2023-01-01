MailBluster
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“MailBluster”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, among others, at one of the lowest prices available in the market right now.
目录:
网站： mailbluster.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“MailBluster”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。