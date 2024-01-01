LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.

目录 :

网站： loginextsolutions.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“LogiNext”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。