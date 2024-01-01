Lemonade Insurance is a pioneering insurance company that has revolutionized the traditional insurance industry with its innovative approach. Unlike traditional insurers, Lemonade operates on a digital platform, leveraging artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to provide seamless and hassle-free insurance experiences to its customers.

网站： lemonade.com

