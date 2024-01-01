替代项 - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) 是 Amazon 的子公司，以按量付费的方式向个人、公司和政府提供按需云计算平台和 API。这些云计算Web服务提供了各种基本的抽象技术基础设施以及分布式计算构建块和工具。其中一项服务是 Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)，它允许用户通过互联网随时使用虚拟计算机集群。 AWS版本的虚拟计算机模拟了真实计算机的大部分属性，包括用于处理的硬件中央处理单元（CPU）和图形处理单元（GPU）；本地/RAM内存；硬盘/SSD存储；操作系统的选择；联网;以及预装的应用软件，例如网络服务器、数据库和客户关系管理 (CRM)...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是适合您任务的下一代人工智能助手，无论规模如何。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里云提供一整套可靠、安全的云计算工具和产品，帮助您构建云基础设施、多区域数据中心，为您的全球产业赋能。免费试用。
Roboflow
roboflow.com
只需几十张示例图像，您就可以在 24 小时内训练出可用的、最先进的计算机视觉模型
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
深梦发生器。了解卷积神经网络通过过度处理图像和增强特征可以生成什么。
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
使用 FaceCheck.ID 人脸识别搜索引擎在线查找任何人。通过照片搜索人员并验证您正在与他们声称的人交谈。
npm
npmjs.com
npm 是由 npm, Inc. 维护的 JavaScript 编程语言的包管理器。npm 是 JavaScript 运行时环境 Node.js 的默认包管理器。它由一个命令行客户端（也称为 npm）和一个公共和付费私有包的在线数据库（称为 npm 注册表）组成。
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
简单快速的注释工具可扩展您的机器学习项目。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是领先的全栈人工智能、法学硕士和计算机视觉生产平台，用于对非结构化图像、视频、文本和音频数据进行建模。
Muse.ai
muse.ai
视频的力量，让您、团队、创作者、会议、营销课程变得简单。 面向网络未来的一体化视频平台。
V7
v7labs.com
企业培训数据的完整基础设施，涵盖标签、工作流程、数据集和循环中的人员。
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
使用最高质量的训练数据更快地构建、微调、迭代和管理您的 AI 模型。
Syte
syte.ai
发现它。购买它。通过视觉搜索体验提升电子商务绩效，将购物者与他们喜爱的产品联系起来。
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai 是一个基于网络的平台，可用于图像标记和开发基于人工智能的图像识别应用程序。它有两个主要目标：第一是使图像标注任务尽可能方便和高效，即使对于有很多人从事图像标注的大型项目也是如此；第二是为训练和训练提供一个流畅且用户友好的界面。部署深度神经网络模型。在同一平台上执行这两项任务的能力提供了能够标记图像然后以迭代方式训练和改进模型的优势。 SentiSight.ai 提供强大的功能，例如： * 图像标签。 * 智能标签工具。 * 共享标签项目和时间跟踪。 * 分类模型训练。 * 物体检测模型训练。 * 在线和离线模式（提供 30 天免费试用）。 * 预训练模型。 * 图...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
用于机器人和自动驾驶的多传感器标签平台。 Segments.ai 是一个快速、准确的多传感器数据标注数据标注平台。您可以通过图像、视频和 3D 点云（激光雷达和 RGBD）的直观标签界面获取分割标签、矢量标签等。 Segments.ai 是一个自助服务平台，当您需要时，我们的核心工程师团队会提供专门支持。 * 一个终于有意义的Python SDK * 文档使设置变得轻而易举 * 仅当您遇到困难时才提供自助服务和支持，这样我们就不会减慢您的速度 * 使用 webhooks 自动触发操作 * 连接您的云提供商（AWS、Google Cloud、Azure） * 导出到流行的机器学习框架（PyTo...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI 正在推动 GenAI 在企业中的采用。 我们得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投资者的支持 TuneChat：我们的聊天应用程序由开源模型提供支持 TuneStudio：我们为开发人员微调和部署法学硕士的游乐场 ChainFury：我们的开源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到
Encord
encord.com
更快地构建更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是面向高级计算机视觉团队的领先数据平台：简化标签和 RLHF 工作流程、观察和评估模型以及管理和整理数据，以更快地实现生产 AI。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch 的计算机视觉解决方案可帮助企业自动对其视频和图像数据进行视觉审查，以检测和理解最细微的视觉元素的重要性 - 所有这些都是实时提供可操作的见解以推动业务决策。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最后，为企业打造的解决方案 借助 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 定制功能，我们提供企业级解决方案，让您能够塑造 AI 的身份和消息传递，以满足您的业务需求。