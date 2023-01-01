WebCatalog

Giide

Giide

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：giide.com

使用 WebCatalog 上“Giide”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Giide is a new content creation tool that combines your voice with an interactive, visual feed of resources to allow you to take your audience on a curated tour of a topic. Giide’s unique format allows listeners to conveniently consume your message, interact with and reference what they hear, while you measure their actions. You can use Giide for content marketing, training, onboarding, and more. Make, publish and update your giides in minutes to replace older and resource intensive content formats like pdfs, videos, online courses and web pages.

网站： giide.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Giide”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Vuemastery

Vuemastery

vuemastery.com

CommandBar

CommandBar

commandbar.com

Later

Later

later.com

Feedbakk

Feedbakk

feedbakk.io

Apple Music Beta

Apple Music Beta

music.apple.com

Pumble

Pumble

pumble.com

1Feed

1Feed

1feed.app

medtigo

medtigo

medtigo.com

MagCloud

MagCloud

magcloud.com

ContentFries

ContentFries

contentfries.com

Nichely

Nichely

nichely.ai

Collaborator.pro

Collaborator.pro

collaborator.pro

产品

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.