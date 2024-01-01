Friendly Captcha

Friendly Captcha

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：friendlycaptcha.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Friendly Captcha”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

GDPR-Compliant Bot Protection. Organizations—from startups to large enterprises—use Friendly Captcha to protect their websites and online services from spam and abuse. Friendly Captcha respects your user’s privacy and works automatically, so your users don’t have to do anything.

网站： friendlycaptcha.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Friendly Captcha”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

GeeTest

GeeTest

geetest.com

Wide Angle Analytics

Wide Angle Analytics

wideangle.co

Chainfuel

Chainfuel

chainfuel.com

Cloaked

Cloaked

cloaked.com

Patchstack

Patchstack

patchstack.com

Osano

Osano

osano.com

Cloudflare Turnstile

Cloudflare Turnstile

cloudflare.com

Tetra Insights

Tetra Insights

tetrainsights.com

Infynd

Infynd

infynd.com

Unleash

Unleash

getunleash.io

Incogni

Incogni

incogni.com

ClickCease

ClickCease

clickcease.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我们使用 Cookie 提供和改进我们的网站。使用我们的网站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隐私政策