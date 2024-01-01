GDPR-Compliant Bot Protection. Organizations—from startups to large enterprises—use Friendly Captcha to protect their websites and online services from spam and abuse. Friendly Captcha respects your user’s privacy and works automatically, so your users don’t have to do anything.

网站： friendlycaptcha.com

