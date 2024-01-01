WebCatalog

FoxMetrics

FoxMetrics

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：foxmetrics.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“FoxMetrics”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

FoxMetrics is a marketing analytics and personalization software. It puts powerful conversion tools right at your fingertips. With the ability to collect detailed user data and profiles, segment the data, and trigger personalized messages across a number of channels (via built-in widgets), FoxMetrics doesn't just give you numbers and charts -- it lets you harness your analytics to impact your bottom line.

目录:

Business
个性化软件

网站： foxmetrics.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“FoxMetrics”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

您可能还会喜欢

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

Hushed

Hushed

hushed.com

Dialog Insight

Dialog Insight

app.dialoginsight.com

SmartSender

SmartSender

smartsender.io

TrackMaven

TrackMaven

trackmaven.com

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

Personyze

Personyze

personyze.com

Graph

Graph

mygraph.ca

Raptor Services

Raptor Services

auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com

Woopra

Woopra

woopra.com

Stock Analysis

Stock Analysis

stockanalysis.com

FreJun

FreJun

frejun.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.