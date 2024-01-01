FocusGroupIt is an easy, fast and low cost (free) way to gather qualitative feedback online. In order to make the best decisions possible, organizations should be using both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (focus group) methods. There are many great choices available for capturing quantitative data using do-it-yourself survey platforms like SurveyMonkey, but almost no choices available for gathering qualitative feedback. Hence, FocusGroupIt was born...

目录 :

网站： focusgroupit.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“FocusGroupIt”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。