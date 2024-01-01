WebCatalog

FocusGroupIt

FocusGroupIt

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：focusgroupit.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“FocusGroupIt”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

FocusGroupIt is an easy, fast and low cost (free) way to gather qualitative feedback online. In order to make the best decisions possible, organizations should be using both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (focus group) methods. There are many great choices available for capturing quantitative data using do-it-yourself survey platforms like SurveyMonkey, but almost no choices available for gathering qualitative feedback. Hence, FocusGroupIt was born...

目录:

Productivity
个性化软件

网站： focusgroupit.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“FocusGroupIt”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

您可能还会喜欢

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

Google Surveys

Google Surveys

marketingplatform.google.com

Startquestion

Startquestion

startquestion.com

Spark Chart

Spark Chart

sparkchart.com

Upvoty

Upvoty

upvoty.com

Zoho Survey

Zoho Survey

zoho.com

SmartSurvey

SmartSurvey

smartsurvey.co.uk

Eurowings

Eurowings

eurowings.com

Survicate

Survicate

survicate.com

kpi.com

kpi.com

kpi.com

Quallie

Quallie

quallie.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.