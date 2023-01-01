Flowio
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：flowio.app
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Flowio”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Flowio is an all-in-one solution that helps you increase sales through omnichannel while cutting down the workload. 1. Grow Your Email Subscribers Convert your visitors to customers easily by capturing their emails with stunning pop-ups when they first enter or when they try to leave. 2. Convert with Email & SMS Send hyper-targeted emails & SMS based on users’ behaviors with specialty pre-built automation flow. Making sales even when you sleep. 3. Support & Upsell by Live Chat Send automated chat messages based on users’ behaviors to provide instant support and turn them into happy buyers.
目录:
网站： flowio.app
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Flowio”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。