Feathr is the Nonprofit Marketing Platform, purpose-built to help organizations unlock more impact and more revenue. With easy-to-use advertising, email, social media, and digital engagement tools, Feathr helps you increase awareness, boost online donations, promote events, recruit volunteers, and ultimately do more good. Flexible features and integrations let you manage campaigns across multiple channels and bring all of your data into one place.

目录 :

网站： feathr.co

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Feathr”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。