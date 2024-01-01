Expertrec's custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. It is also a great google site search replacement Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correctExpertrec's affordable custom search engine lets you add super fast search results to your website quickly. It also offers powerful customization options at the click of a button. Features- 1. Superfast autocomplete. 2. Spell correct 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor. 3. Custom crawler. 4. Index behind login pages. 5. Voice search. 6. Search UI editor.

网站： expertrec.com

