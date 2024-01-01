Evidence.io
Evidence.io provides that same powerful, real-time social proof to websites. After an easy, 4-minute setup, site visitors can see real-time notifications of current website visitors, recent purchases, booked appointments, or any other positive engagement that can help increase buyer confidence and build a greater sense of urgency.
