Ellipsis
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：ellipsis.dev
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Ellipsis”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Ellipsis is an AI devtool that converts technical instructions into working, tested code. Customers like PromptLayer and Warp (W23) use us to review changes and fix bugs. With Ellipsis, teams get a deep LLM-powered code review on every commit. When a developer wants to make a change, they simply tag us, and Ellipsis submits the fix. Ellipsis runs in the cloud so developers can make progress on other tasks while Ellipsis answers questions, writes code, and conducts code reviews on their behalf. The product integrates with GitHub, Slack, Linear, and other sources, allowing for thoughtful responses that consider the product roadmap, production logs, and bug reports.
网站： ellipsis.dev
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Ellipsis”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。