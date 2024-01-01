Displayr
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：displayr.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Displayr”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboards. 4. Enhanced quality control. With Displayr, you have a singular platform for analysis, visualization, reporting, and dashboarding. Whether it's MaxDiff, Conjoint, Market Segmentation, Customer Feedback, Brand Research, or advanced features like auto-updating, interactive dashboards, and cutting-edge machine learning and text coding, Displayr has it all.
目录:
网站： displayr.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Displayr”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。