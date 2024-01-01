Didomi
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：didomi.io
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Didomi”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privacy journeys We also offer value-added capabilities such as flexible integrations and connectors, high-grade security standards, and premium support services. Thousands of companies work with Didomi to collect billions of consent and preference data points, monitor vendor and tracker activity, reduce compliance risk and engage their users with highly personalized, privacy-first experiences that build trust and loyalty. Find out more at www.didomi.io. Are you currently a Didomi client? Earn 200€ 🎁 Join our Referral Program to recommend a trusted Privacy UX to your network. More information at www.didomi.io/referral-program
目录:
网站： didomi.io
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Didomi”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
替代项
您可能还会喜欢
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
Avo
avo.app
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Revolt
revolt.chat
Enzuzo
enzuzo.com
Cloudflare Turnstile
cloudflare.com