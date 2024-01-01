Determ
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant mentions. View, filter, and analyze all your mentions in a single feed. Instantly summarize any topic you monitor and get actionable steps with Synthia, Determ's AI assistant. Get notified whenever your brand, campaigns, or competitors are mentioned online. Correlate media coverage, public sentiment, demographics, and competitor strategies with brand reputation. Create reports that are engaging and simple to understand. The Internet is talking about your brand, too. Listen in. It's easy with Determ.
