Bidhive
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：bidhive.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Bidhive”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives with a single source of critical win-loss insights for analysis and reporting. The benefits of using a platform such as Bidhive include efficiency gains to provide return on bidding investment, and better insights to inform bidding strategy. Bidhive provides complete oversight of the formal bid process end-to-end, with: - best practice tools and templates to guide strategy, information gathering and proposal development - timeline, milestone scheduling and status updates to streamline the management multiple bids simultaneously, and - reporting insights that provide visibility into win rates, contract award values and business line performance.
网站： bidhive.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Bidhive”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。