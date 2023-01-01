Beanbag AI
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：beanbag.ai
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Beanbag AI”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
目录:
网站： beanbag.ai
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Beanbag AI”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。