百度贴吧——全球领先的中文社区。贴吧的使命是让志同道合的人相聚。不论是大众话题还是小众话题，都能精准地聚集大批同好网友，展示自我风采，结交知音，搭建别具特色的“兴趣主题“互动平台。贴吧目录涵盖游戏、地区、文学、动漫、娱乐明星、生活、体育、电脑数码等方方面面，是全球领先的中文交流平台，它为人们提供一个表达和交流思想的自由网络空间，并以此汇集志同道合的网友。 Baidu Tieba (Chinese: 百度贴吧; pinyin: bǎidù tiēbā; lit. 'Baidu Post Bar') is one of the most used Chinese communication platforms, hosted by the Chinese web services company Baidu. Baidu Tieba was established on December 3, 2003. It is an online community that heavily integrates Baidu's search engine. Users may search for a topic of interest forum known as a "bar" which will then be created if it does not exist already. Baidu Tieba accumulated over 300 million monthly active users by 2015, and the number of its total registered users reached 1.5 billion. As of June 6, 2021, Baidu Tieba has 23,254,173 communities.

网站： tieba.baidu.com

