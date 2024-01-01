WebCatalog

AXOMO

AXOMO

网站：axomo.com

AXOMO is a swag management solution designed to offer rewards that make a lasting impression. Research shows that 52% of branded gear is re-gifted or thrown away in 30 days - your people (and the planet) deserve better. Our brand store platform is tailored to improve sustainability initiatives and boost excitement by giving people the chance to choose branded gear that resonates with them. Bring your ideal corporate gifting strategy to life with automated recurring store credit, budgets to track spending for different groups or locations, in-depth user engagement data, and more. We offer unique advantages including on-demand production, bulk savings and warehousing, product quality guarantee, on-site customer service team, and pre-launch onboarding process. As the future of corporate swag shifts to prioritize remote distribution and providing a better-than-average employee rewards experience, we're here every step of the way to bring our clients' corporate gifting strategies to life.

目录:

Business
Promotional Product Management Software

