Audience Republic
Audience Republic is a SaaS platform designed to help event organisers sell more tickets by maximising word-of-mouth promotion, building audiences & unlocking customer insights. Get all of your customer data in one place including your ticket sales, email subscribers & registrations from Audience Republic campaigns. Create campaigns that reward fans who share, refer friends & follow you. Send targeted messages via SMS, Email & Facebook Messenger.
