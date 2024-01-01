Athenic AI
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：athenic.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Athenic AI”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Athenic AI is an analytics platform powered by AI that allows you to analyze your data using natural language questions. Athenic AI connects to your data stored in a database, data warehouse or an application like a CRM or ERP platform to answer your questions without SQL knowledge or a business analyst.
目录:
网站： athenic.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Athenic AI”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。