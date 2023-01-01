Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting), at the right moment (multiple trigger options, including page abandonment, page scroll, and time on site), with the right message (various placement options and split testing functionality).
