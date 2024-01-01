Voice Recognition Software - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
Voice recognition software transforms spoken language into text through speech recognition algorithms. It serves diverse purposes, aiding people with disabilities, powering in-car systems, supporting military operations, and facilitating business dictation. Additionally, it converts audio and video files into text, serving in customer service, healthcare, and legal documentation processes. Businesses leverage voice recognition software to enhance communication, translating interactions into a manageable, searchable data format. Advanced solutions incorporate artificial intelligence and biometric voice recognition technologies. Some offer APIs or web services for seamless integration with web pages or other software like call center tools. To be included in the Voice Recognition category, a product should: * Support various natural languages with comprehensive vocabularies and recognition models. * Enable document creation and sharing using text converted through voice recognition. * Process diverse audio and video file formats. * Provide updates to language models and allow user-driven vocabulary improvements. * Offer adaptive features for transcribing noisy speech. * Capture information from telephones, handheld recorders, or mobile devices.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter là một ứng dụng ghi chú thông minh cho phép bạn ghi nhớ, tìm kiếm và chia sẻ các cuộc trò chuyện bằng giọng nói của mình. Otter tạo ghi chú giọng nói thông minh kết hợp âm thanh, phiên âm, nhận dạng người nói, ảnh nội tuyến và cụm từ khóa. Nó giúp các doanh nhân, nhà báo và sinh viên tập trung...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Tạo nội dung nhanh hơn gấp 5 lần với trí tuệ nhân tạo. Jasper là công cụ copywriting AI chất lượng cao nhất với hơn 3.000 đánh giá 5 sao. Tốt nhất để viết bài đăng trên blog, nội dung truyền thông xã hội và bản sao tiếp thị.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Tận hưởng giọng nói HD không có tạp âm và tiếng vọng trong các cuộc họp, podcast và bản ghi âm từ xa. Krisp ngăn chặn những phiền nhiễu bằng tiếng ồn, thúc đẩy năng suất và tính chuyên nghiệp.
Notta
notta.ai
Ghi và biến podcast, đài tin tức và trò chuyện yêu thích của bạn, trò chuyện Discord, âm thanh Zoom Class thành văn bản. Bạn có thể phát lại bản ghi và chỉnh sửa bản ghi, thêm ghi chú, thẻ, chèn hình ảnh để ghi lại những thông tin có giá trị từ mọi cuộc trò chuyện.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Tạo nội dung video AI trong vòng chưa đầy 15 phút. Biến bất kỳ văn bản, trang trình bày hoặc lời nhắc nào thành video do người thuyết trình chuyên nghiệp dẫn dắt trong vài phút. Bằng bất kỳ ngôn ngữ nào
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Truy cập các mô hình AI mạnh mẽ để phiên âm và hiểu lời nói API đơn giản của chúng tôi hiển thị các mô hình AI để nhận dạng giọng nói, phát hiện người nói, tóm tắt giọng nói, v.v. Chúng tôi xây dựng dựa trên nghiên cứu AI tiên tiến mới nhất để cung cấp các mô hình AI an toàn, có thể mở rộng và sẵn ...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Tích hợp AI giọng nói vào ứng dụng của bạn. Từ các công ty khởi nghiệp cho đến NASA, API Deepgram được sử dụng để phiên âm và hiểu hàng triệu phút âm thanh mỗi ngày. Nhanh chóng, chính xác, có thể mở rộng và tiết kiệm chi phí. Mọi thứ mà nhà phát triển cần đều có thể tự tin xây dựng và vận chuyển n...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...